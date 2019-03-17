Person Dies After Deputy-Involved Shooting, Hourslong Standoff in Palmdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An hourslong standoff involving Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies in Palmdale ended with one person dead, officials said Sunday.

Officers were responding to a "service call" in the 4000 block of Karling Place when at least one of them opened fire at a civilian, according to the Sheriff's Department.

It's unclear whether or not that individual was struck before he or she retreated inside a nearby residence, Deputy Marvin Crowder told KTLA.

The situation remained active for hours before the threat subsided at about 5 a.m. Sunday, the Sheriff's Department said.

The agency did not specify the nature of the initial service call, nor what the person involved was suspected of.

None of the deputies were hurt in the incident, Crowder said. No other injuries were reported.

Bystander Isidro Figueroa described hearing shots before several officers descended on the street.

"They asked us to evacuate right away," Figueroa said.

The civilian was still barricaded inside the home as of 4:48 a.m., Crowder said.

Officials provided no further information.

34.579434 -118.116461