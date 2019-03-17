Driver Sought After 14-Year-Old Skateboarder Struck, Injured in Ventura Hit-and-Run

A 14-year-old boy riding a skateboard was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene in Ventura Saturday night, leaving him injured as police continue searching for the driver, authorities said.

A 911 call about the hit-and-run in the 10900 block of Darling Road came in at 10:16 p.m., according to a Ventura Police Department news release. The teenage victim was found suffering from moderate injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

He was treated by first responders at the scene and taken to Ventura County Medical Center for further treatment, police said. He was described as being in stable condition in the hours following.

Investigators believe the victim, who was not wearing a helmet, was riding his skateboard “westbound in the roadway on Darling” when he was hit by the suspect vehicle as it travelled eastbound along the same road, according to the news release.

The vehicle did not stop and the driver did not try rendering aid to the victim, police said. No description of the driver or vehicle has been released by police as authorities continue to investigate.

“There was physical evidence found at the scene, which could assist investigators,” the news release states.

No other details have been released. Anyone with information can reach police at 805-339-4451. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.