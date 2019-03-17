DUI Suspect Crashes Into Apartment Complex in Fullerton; No Injuries Reported

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A woman suspected of driving while intoxicated slammed into an apartment complex in Fullerton early Sunday, officials said.

No injuries were reported after the driver, alone in her vehicle, rammed into a stairwell at a property in the 300 block of Hill Avenue just after 3 a.m., according to Fullerton police.

The motorist did not get hurt, Lt. Tony Rios told KTLA. Police arrested her on suspicion of DUI.

Video from the scene shows the hood of a black, four-door sedan mangled under the damaged stairwell.

Authorities provided no further details about the crash.

The incident happened as law enforcement officials across Southern California urged the public to celebrate St. Patrick's Day responsibly.

KTLA's Sarah Fenton contributed to this report.