× Man Killed in East Los Angeles Stabbing Identified

Authorities on Sunday released the identity of a 20-year-old man who was stabbed to death in East Los Angeles this weekend.

Damian Medina of Los Angeles died in the 2:25 a.m. attack in the 4000 block of Whittier Boulevard, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Larry Dietz said.

He was found suffering from stab wounds and taken to a hospital where he was soon pronounced dead, Deputy Erin Liu of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

No information regarding a suspect description or a motive was released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

34.023733 -118.185996