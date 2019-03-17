Man Stabbed to Death in Lancaster Domestic Dispute Identified by Coroner

Posted 5:23 PM, March 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:26PM, March 17, 2019

A man who authorities say was stabbed to death in a domestic dispute in Lancaster last week was identified by coroner’s officials Sunday.

Lawrence Calvin George died from stabbing wounds he sustained in an altercation at a home located in the 300 block of East Nugent Street on Thursday, authorities said. Officers responded to the scene just after 4 p.m.

George, 41, of Lancaster was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital about 1:50 a.m. on Sunday, according to authorities.

He was injured at a home where he did not live, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner Lt. Larry Dietz told KTLA.

No other details about the events leading up to his death have been released and a suspect has not been identified. Authorities continue to investigate the case.

Anyone with information can reach homicide detectives at 323-890-5500.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or http://lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can also download the P3 Mobile app on Google play or the Apple Store.

KTLA’s Brian Day contributed to this report. 

