Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Car in Pico-Robertson Neighborhood

Authorities investigate a collision that left a pedestrian dead in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles on March 17, 2019. (Credit: KTLA)

A pedestrian died after being struck by a car in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday night, officials said.

The collision was first reported about 8:30 pm. in the 1100 block of South Robertson Boulevard, just north of Pico Boulevard, according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Nicholas Prange.

Paramedics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene, he said.

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed a car with significant damage to its front end stopped in the street next to a white tent set up to cover the victim’s body.

No further details were available.

