San Diego Considers Cannabis Lounges, Following in Footsteps of San Francisco

San Diego is considering allowing cannabis businesses to open lounges where customers can smoke or eat the product on site. The city will take a look at what’s happening elsewhere, including in San Francisco, where such lounges already are part of the cultural landscape.

Not surprisingly, the City by the Bay has a big head start on other cities that are just beginning to permit on-site smoking rooms or moving in that direction.

Some members of the San Diego City Council’s economic development committee last week said they were open to a proposal by cannabis industry leaders to join the trend but wanted more information. Specifically, council members asked staff to find out what kind of regulations were in place in other cities.

Californians voted to legalize recreational marijuana in 2016, but smoking it in public is still forbidden. The industry and those who partake often say getting high is, among other things, a social affair and are clamoring for public establishments where people can safely smoke together.

