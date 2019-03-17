Sunday “Gayle on the Go!”, Sunday, March 17th, 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Happy St. Patrick's Day!There's a lot to enjoy in addition to celebrating the "Wearing O' The Green" on the Sunday "Gayle on the Go!" list. Enjoy

Dogs! A Science Tail

California Science Center

700 Exposition Park Drive

Los Angeles

323 724 3623

californiasciencecenter.org

In addition to interactive exhibits, there are daily working dog demonstrations and question and answer sessions. Please note: This is a Humans only exhibition. Please do not bring your pets! Service dogs that have been individually trained to work or perform tasks for a guest with a disability are welcome, in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act. Pets, comfort animals, emotional support animals, or therapy animals are not allowed, for the safety of the Science Center’s exhibit animals.

L.A. Nature Fest

Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County

900 Exposition Boulevard

Los Angeles

ww.nhm.org

Right next door to the California Science Center you will find L.A. Nature Fest. The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County event spotlights research about the nature outside of the museum, as well as nature crafts and activities, meet, greet, and question real scientists and nature experts, and meet live animals including falcons, owls and reptiles.

California’s Super Bloom

*Lake Elsinore

*Joshua Tree National Park

*Anza-Borrego Desert State Park

*Diamond Valley Lake

http://www.cntraveler.com

Our extraordinary Winter rainfall has brought us this! A “super bloom” of wildflowers. Colorful locations include Lake Elsinore, Joshua Tree National Park, Anza-Borrego Desert State Park, and Diamond Valley Lake. The website: http://www.cntraveler.com provides details about “super bloom” locations, which suggests we visit Mother Nature’s artwork sooner rather than later.

NASCAR Auto Club 400

9300 Cherry Avenue

Fontana

http://www.autoclubspeedway.com

It’s a running and racing weekend in Fontana at the Auto Club Speedway. The NASCAR Auto Club 400 competition of five wide racing, also features live music, great food, Monster Energy stunt shows.

The Classic Auto Show @ 10am

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

http://www.theclassicautoshow.com

While we’re on the subject of cars, THE CLASSIC AUTO SHOW celebrates everything on wheels at the Orange County Fair and Event Center in Costa Mesa. Comedian and car lover Adam Carolla serves as this year’s grand marshal.

Women’s History Month: The NEXT Generation of Astronauts

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

This is Mission Control similar to the real Mission Control in Houston, Texas. This one, plus a functioning space ship, can be found in Downey at Columbia Memorial Space Center. This is more than a fun field trip. This unique facility is teaching young women and young men STEAM=Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.

Information about this educational program is available at the website: http://www.columbiaspacescience.org.

Achieving the Impossible: The Life & Dreams of Shelby Jacobs

Columbia Memorial Space Center

12400 Columbia Way

Downey

562 231 1200

http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Also at the Columbia Memorial Space Center this! The exhibition spotlighting the African American aerospace engineer responsible for creating the film camera showing this separation of the first and second stages of the Apollo 6 spacecraft in 1968. We can learn about this science pioneer and “Hidden Figure” Shelby Jacobs at the Columbia Memorial Space Center exhibition “Achieving the Impossible.”

Space Center hours and admission information can be found at http://www.columbiaspacescience.org

Pompeii: The Exhibition

Ronald Reagan Presidential Library & Museum

40 Presidential Drive

Simi Valley

http://www.reaganfoundation.org

This unique exhibition features more than 150 authentic artifacts on loan from the renowned Naples National Archaeological Museum in Italy. These are not replicas, but rather original, 2,000-year-old objects that were preserved in the ash. These artifacts include wall-sized frescos, marble and bronze sculptures, jewelry, ancient Roman coins, and full body casts of the volcano’s victims.

Picasso in Color

Galerie Michael

224 North Rodeo Drive

Beverly Hills

310 273 3377

http://www.galeriemichael.com

A never-before-seen collection of graphics produced by artist Pablo Picasso are on display in Beverly Hills. “Picasso in Color” features a rare collection of 60 color masterpiece graphic artworks on paper. You can see them at Galerie Michael in Beverly Hills. The exhibit is free of charge, however tickets are available for docent tours; $10 for adults and $5 for students on the weekends.

Kinetic Energy: Art That Won’t Sit Still

Museum of Neon Art

216 South Brand Boulevard

Glendale

818 696 2149

http://www.neonmona.org

We can see the creative spirit of the artists who use sculpture, paint, and neon to create KINETIC ENERGY: ART THAT WON’T SIT STILL at the Museum of Neon Art in Glendale. You can see this exhibition today. Museum hours are Noon until 7pm. General admission is only $10.00.

Victory From Within: The American Prisoner of War Experience

OC Fair & Event Center

88 Fair Drive

Costa Mesa

714 708 1500

ocfair.com

In Costa Mesa, we can learn the story of four Orange County men who were prisoners of war at this exhibition “Victory from Within: The American Prisoner War Experience.” Among the stories told here, the horrors experienced by Korean War veteran Lloyd L. Roberts.

Also at this exhibition, the book Mr. Roberts has written about his near death prisoner of war experience. KOREA: ONE POW’S STORY. The book and the exhibition are in Heroes Hall at the Orange County Event Center. Hours and admission information can be found at ocfair.com

Free!

Crumbling Empire

Upside-Down Propaganda

The Wende Museum

10808 Culver Boulevard

Culver City

http://www.wendemuseum.org

The Wende Museum presents CRUMBLING EMPIRE and UPSIDE-DOWN PROPAGANDA, two new exhibitions featuring subversive art by Soviet painters, Shepard Fairey, Vitaly Komar and Alexander Melamid, and North Korean defector Sun Mu on view now through June 2, 2019

Even the most restrictive authoritarian regimes are unable to completely silence voices of dissent. Two new exhibitions at the Wende Museum explore the role of art in grassroots and subversive expression, from the Soviet Union to North Korea to the United States. Across borders and generations, American street artist Shepard Fairey, Soviet artists of the glasnost and perestroika era, and North Korean propaganda-poster artist turned dissident painter Sun Mu appropriate and reinterpret the aesthetics and symbols of authority to create messages of liberation. This will be the first exhibition of Sun Mu’s work in a U.S. museum.

Winning Numbers

Petersen Automotive Museum

6060 Wilshire Boulevard

Los Angeles

http://www.petersen.org

One of the world’s foremost ambassadors of automotive enthusiasm, California-based car aficionado Bruce Meyer has spent decades carefully building a collection of truly superlative vehicles. Preferring the title of “enthusiast” over “collector,” Bruce only acquires cars of substantial importance and emotional impact, often without regard for investment potential. As a result, his stable of classics, hot rods and race cars - while not immense in scale - is among the most significant anywhere. Some of those vehicles are on display now in the “Winning Numbers”exhibition.

“Diamond in a Rhinestone World: The Costumes of Dolly Parton Grammy Museum at L.A. Live

800 West Olympic Boulevard

Los Angeles

213 765 6800

http://www.grammymuseum

To showcase iconic costumes and pieces from her personal archive, the GRAMMY Museum® presents “Diamond In A Rhinestone World: The Costumes Of Dolly Parton” presented by City National Bank, which will be the first exhibit Parton has had in the United States outside of her Tennessee theme park Dollywood. The exhibit runs through March 17th.

The Flower Fields at Carlsbad Ranch

5704 Paseo Del Norte

Carlsbad

http://www.theflowerfields.com

You will see a rainbow of Tecolote ranunculus graces the 50 acres of rolling hillsides that overlook the Pacific Ocean, making it the ultimate flower paradise. Also, find hands-on workshops featuring art, basket, and gardening classes and there’s a picnic area where visitors can bring their own food.

The Flower Fields is open to the public from 9am – 6pm from March 1 to May 12, 2019. The Flower Fields provides two free parking areas, restroom facilities and accessibility for people with disabilities. Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors 60+, $9 for children 3–10 and free for children under the age of 3. Season passes and group tours are also available.

Masters of the American West Exhibition and Sale

Autry Museum of the American West

4700 Western Heritage Way

Los Angeles

http://www.theautry.org

Explore the American West through paintings and sculptures by 64 premier Western artists! “Masters” opens with a full day of festivities, including artist talks, an awards presentation, and an evening cocktail reception where approximately 250 fixed-price works are sold through a drawing. Proceeds support the Autry’s dynamic educational programs, ongoing collections conservation, and much more.

Something Revealed: California Women Artists Emerge, 1860- 1960

Pasadena Museum of History

470 West Walnut Street

Pasadena

pasadenahistory.org

This exhibition of more than 300 artworks showcases just a fraction of the countless number of women who were working in the arts beginning in the mid-nineteenth century in California. From traditional to abstractions, focusing on works produced between the mid-1800s through the 1950s, the exhibition presents an eclectic array of oil paintings, works on paper, ceramics, metalcraft, textiles and sculpture. The exhibition, loosely divided into themes, explores the wide breadth of what women could and did accomplish as they overcame any notion that their art was in anyway inferior to their male counterparts. Curated by Maurine St. Gaudens Studio and accompanied by St. Gaudens' four volume book, Emerging from the Shadows; A Survey of Women Artists Working in California, 1860-1960, this exhibition will stimulate conversations and shatter any preconceived notions of the limitations of art created by women.

Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon

Sunday, March 24th, 2019

From the Stadium to the Sea

http://www.lamarathon.com

Time is running out to register for the 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon. The event is nearly sold out! The run from the “Stadium to the Sea” is Sunday, March 24th. Registration information is available at http://www.lamarathon.com.

Make it a GET SOME EXERCISE Sunday! Gayle Anderson, KTLA 5 News!

