× 2 Storms Forecast to Bring More Wet Weather, Colder Temperatures to SoCal This Week

After several days of sunny skies and warmer weather, rain and cooler temperatures will return to Southern California this week just in time for spring, forecasters said.

The first of two storms is expected to arrive late Tuesday, bringing periods of light to moderate rain through Thursday, as well as a slight chance of thunderstorms to the region, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels are also expected to drop to between 5,000 and 5,500 feet from Tuesday night into Wednesday, meaning mountains may get a fresh coat of white powder on the first day of spring.

Light to moderate showers will be possible again over the weekend when a second storm moves into the area between Friday night and Saturday.

Forecasters warned that any thunderstorms that form near recent burn areas could potentially cause limited mud and debris flows.

Other possible impacts include snow falling along the Grapevine portion of Interstate 5 from early Wednesday to Thursday, and gusty winds that could affect travel.

The storms will be just the latest in a series that led to record rainfall amounts this winter and one of the coldest Februaries in decades.

In fact, after Los Angeles went an entire month without a 70-degree day, temperatures finally climbed back up again in the region just this past week.

On Sunday, Camarillo set a daily high temperature of record of 86 degrees, while Oxnard tied one when the city hit 85 degrees, according to the weather service.

Updated info on the upcoming storms and cooler weather this week. Rain and Mtn snow Tue-early Thu, then a chance of rain late Fri – Sat. #SoCal #CAwx #LArain pic.twitter.com/zXV9TenYcR — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) March 18, 2019