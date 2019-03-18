3 Men Arrested, Charged in Connection With Fullerton Gang Killing: DA

Following a five-month investigation, three men have been arrested and charged in connection with a gang killing in Fullerton, authorities said Tuesday.

Two of the suspects — Carlos Castaneda, 35, of Buena Park and Tommy Antonio Navarette, 19, of Anaheim — are facing murder and street terrorism charges, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. Salvador Duran Castaneda, 72, of Buena Park has been charged with one felony count of accessory after the fact.

The slaying of a male victim who has only been identified as John Doe occurred on Oct. 7, 2018, prosecutors said, and no other details about the crime have been released. The defendants were arrested on March 7 and charged on March 11.

Carlos Castaneda and Navarette are also facing special sentencing enhancements for criminal street gang activity, murder committed for a criminal street gang purpose and gang member vicarious discharge of a firearm, according to prosecutors.

Navarette faces sentencing enhancements for personal discharge of a firearm causing death and crime-bail-crime, prosecutors said. A DA spokesperson citing charging records in the case said he was the actual gunman while Carlos Castaneda was an accomplice.

Salvador Duran Castaneda was released from custody on $20,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on April 5, prosecutors said. Meanwhile, Carlos Castaneda and Navarette are being held without bail and are scheduled to be arraigned on March 29.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Detective B. Phu at 714-738-6759. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227 or at http://www.p3tips.com/913.