53-Year-Old Man Dies After Crash in San Diego’s 1st Electric Scooter Fatality

Tenth Avenue at C Street in San Diego, where an electric scooter rider fatally crashed into a tree, is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from April 2018.

Police say a 53-year-old man who crashed a rented scooter into a tree in downtown San Diego last week has died in the city’s first electronic scooter fatality.

The Union-Tribune reports Monday that Christopher Conti of Woodstock, Georgia died on Friday.

Police say Conti wasn’t wearing a helmet late on March 13 when he failed to negotiate a turn and struck a tree. It was not known if alcohol or drugs were factors.

Sgt. Victoria Houseman says it’s the first known fatality in the city involving a scooter.

Dockless scooter companies including Lime and Bird first showed up in San Diego last year. The newspaper says health officials report seeing a surge in scooter-related injuries.

San Diego is considering regulations on scooters and bikes that would address speed limits and parking restrictions.

