Authorities ID Teen Killed at Highland House Party, Ask for Help Finding Shooter

Authorities are asking the public for help Monday in locating the gunman involved in a shooting at a house party in Highland that left a 16-year-old boy dead and two other people wounded over the weekend.

The shooting occurred in the 7500 block of Weaver Street at about 11:19 p.m. Saturday night.

A “large party” was being held at the home when someone opened fire, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement following the shooting.

Jacob Vargas of Rialto, identified by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Monday, was among the three people struck by gunfire.

Vargas was taken from the party in a private vehicle, then loaded into an ambulance that was flagged down by the vehicle’s occupants. The ambulance took Vargas to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The other two victims were described as a 22-year-old San Bernardino man and a 16-year-old girl from Rialto.

The man was brought to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and the girl had suffered a graze wound, the Sheriff’s Department stated.

No description of the gunman has been released.

Detectives asked the public for assistance in identifying and locating whoever opened fire at the party, which was advertised on social media and attracted more than 200 people.

Anyone who left the party before speaking with deputies was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-3589 or 909-387-8313.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800-782-7463.