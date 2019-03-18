Body Found in Fire-Damaged Room of Del Rey Home, Prompting Arson Investigation: LAFD

Arson investigators are headed to the scene of a house fire in Del Rey after a body was found inside the damaged residence on Monday morning, authorities said.

The structure fire was reported in the 11900 block of Weir Street just before 9:45 a.m., according to a Los Angeles Fire Department alert.

Responding firefighters entered the home where they found the deceased individual in a fire-damaged room, the alert stated. There was smoke in the house when they made entry, but crews found no active flames.

Authorities have not determined the victim’s name, age or gender. A cause of death was not immediately known.

It is also unknown what sparked the blaze, which is being investigated by arson investigators as well as the Los Angeles Police Department.

No further information has been released.