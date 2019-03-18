KTLA Is Changing Frequencies at Noon Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Clayton Kershaw Will Not Start Opening Day for Dodgers, Manager Says

Posted 4:57 PM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 04:59PM, March 18, 2019
Clayton Kershaw signs autographs before a spring training game against the San Francisco Giants at Camelback Ranch on March 11, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Credit: Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Clayton Kershaw will not start for the Dodgers on opening day, manager Dave Roberts announced Monday, confirming what has been obvious for weeks and ending Kershaw’s franchise-record streak of consecutive opening day starts at eight.

“When he’s ready to pitch for us is when he’ll pitch for us,” Roberts said.

Shoulder inflammation sabotaged Kershaw’s spring days after Roberts had named him the club’s opening day starter for the ninth straight year. He went four days without throwing after logging a bullpen session on Feb. 20. He didn’t throw off a mound again until March 11, nearly three weeks later. Kershaw threw only fastballs in the first session and again in the second bullpen. He used his entire arsenal off a mound for the first time in his third session Sunday.

Kershaw will next throw in a live batting practice session on Wednesday. If he emerges healthy, he’d ideally throw again on Saturday. Roberts, however, said he isn’t sure if that is the plan.

