× Colton Man Killed, 2nd Victim Wounded in Shooting at Illegal Marijuana Shop in San Bernardino

Detectives are seeking a killer or killers who shot one man to death and wounded another inside in an illegal marijuana shop in San Bernardino last week, officials said Monday.

Gunfire was first reported about 10:45 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South E. Street, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a written statement.

“Officers arrived minutes later and found the location to be an illegal marijuana dispensary,” according to the statement. “Officers quickly saw evidence of a shooting within the business and conducted a safety check for possible victims.”

David Klemm, 29, of Colton was discovered inside, unconscious and suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

A second victim, described as a 23-year-old Riverside man, arrived at a hospital a short time later with gunshot wounds not believed to be life-threatening, officials said.

It was not clear whether anything had been stolen from the shop, officials said. No suspect description was available.

Anyone with information is urged to contact San Bernardino Police Department Homicide Unit Detective Cunningham at 909-384-5745, or Detective Mahan at 909-384-5613.