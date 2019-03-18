Corona Police Thank Public for Offers to Search for Noah McIntosh, Will Make Request if Help Is Needed

The Corona Police Department said on Sunday that they appreciated offers to help in the search for missing 8-year-old Noah McIntosh and would let the public know if their help is needed in the future.

“If, and when, community assistance is needed for a search, that request will be made,” the Police Department posted on its Twitter feed.

Currently, police have partnered with county, state and federal agencies in the search, the post read.

Investigators are asking that anyone who saw Noah McIntosh, his father Bryce McIntosh, or his mother Jillian Godfrey between Feb. 20 and March 12 to contact them at 951-279-3659.

The boy’s parents were charged Friday with a one count of willful child cruelty.

The two also appeared in court, but their arraignments have been postponed.

Noah McIntosh was last seen in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road.

According to the mother’s parents, Godfrey called police on March 12 and asked them to check on Noah because his father wouldn’t let her see him.

The two apparently did not live together and Bryce McIntosh had custody of his son and his 11-year-old daughter.

After getting a search warrant to enter Bryce McIntosh’s home, authorities found the father and his daughter but there was no sign of Noah McIntosh.

Investigators said they found enough evidence to arrest both parents on suspicion of child abuse.

Authorities have not released any details about the evidence they found.