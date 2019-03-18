× Couple Sought in Connection With Stabbing of 18-Year-Old Man Visiting Friends in Twentynine Palms

Officials are seeking the public’s help in locating a High Desert couple who fled from the scene of a stabbing in Twentynine Palms, deputies said Monday.

Cody Pangle, 25, of Joshua Tree, and Christa Thomas, a 22-year-old Twentynine Palms resident, were identified as suspects after authorities responded to an assault reported at a home in the 5400 block of Daisy Avenue around noon Sunday, San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials said in a news release.

Deputies at the scene determined Pangle had gone into a house where Kameren Johnson was visiting friends and attacked him.

Pangle is accused of stabbing the left side of Johnson’s chest with a knife, seriously injuring him.

The victim, an 18-year-old Twentynine Palms man, was taken to the Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Deputies believe Pangle and Thomas fled the scene in a tan 1997 Toyota Corolla with a Montana license plate No. 399761B.

Efforts to locate the boyfriend and girlfriend have been unsuccessful, authorities said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the sheriff’s Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be submitted via 888-782-7463.