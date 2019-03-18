Crews Cleaning up South L.A. Neighborhood Where Tanker Exploded and Left 2 Injured

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Environmental Protection Agency worked Monday to clean up the mess left behind by the 9,000-gallon tanker that leaked gasoline and triggered an explosion in South Los Angeles over the weekend.

"Up until this point we still had a lot of fuel out in the open, so a lot of that has been mitigated," EPA's Robert Wise said early Monday morning.

The two-story home damaged in the blast is still red-tagged, the crew working on the property told KTLA, and a woman who suffered burned injuries remains at the hospital. Nearly 24 hours after the incident, some 30 people are still displaced .

The explosion shook South L.A.'s Florence neighborhood while firefighters were assessing a report of a natural gas smell, according to the L.A. Fire Department. It turned out a large tanker had been leaking gasoline, which went into a storm drain and ignited, Capt. Cory Weireter told KTLA on Sunday.

Flames came out of the manhole covers and left one person seriously hurt and another with minor injuries. Family members described the victims as a mother and her teen daughter.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials opened Slauson Avenue near Broadway and the 110 Freeway hours after the explosion. The street is expected to remain accessible to motorists on Monday.