Death Investigation Underway at Pomona Senior Living Community
Officials are investigating the death of a person under suspicious circumstances at a senior living community in Pomona on Monday, officials said.
Firefighters responded to the Serenity Villas Senior Community in the 100 block of East Bonita Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. in response to a report of a fire sprinkler activation, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.
A second call a little over a half an hour later resulted in firefighters discovering a unit with its carpet on fire and a the body of a person, fire officials said.
The Pomona Police Department said detectives were investigating a “suspicious death.”
“Pomona police Investigators are currently working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death,” police said in a written statement. “The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.”
Police released no further details and could not be reached for comment Monday.