Death Investigation Underway at Pomona Senior Living Community

Officials are investigating the death of a person under suspicious circumstances at a senior living community in Pomona on Monday, officials said.

Firefighters responded to the Serenity Villas Senior Community in the 100 block of East Bonita Avenue shortly before 6 a.m. in response to a report of a fire sprinkler activation, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said.

A second call a little over a half an hour later resulted in firefighters discovering a unit with its carpet on fire and a the body of a person, fire officials said.

The Pomona Police Department said detectives were investigating a “suspicious death.”

“Pomona police Investigators are currently working with the coroner’s office to determine the cause of death,” police said in a written statement. “The victim’s identity is not being released pending notification of next of kin.”

Police released no further details and could not be reached for comment Monday.

Pomona PD Investigating Suspicious Death https://t.co/TmzoyScDnn — Pomona Police Dept. (@PomonaPD) March 19, 2019