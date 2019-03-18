KTLA Is Changing Frequencies at Noon Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Emergency Crews Respond to Man Sitting Atop Crane in Koreatown

Posted 5:22 PM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:38PM, March 18, 2019
A person is seen sitting atop a crane in Koreatown. (Credit: KTLA)

Emergency crews are to a construction site in Koreatown, where a man is sitting precariously atop a crane high in the air.

The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the scene near Berendo Street and 8th Street around 4:45 p.m.

The man was seen sitting on the end of the crane, which is about 75-80 feet high, according to the LAFD.

It is unknown how he got there. LAFD said the man is possibly intending to jump.

Fire crews are assisting LAPD in trying to convince the person to come down.

The incident is ongoing.

