How One Woman Took Over the Beauty Industry With OPI Co-Founder Suzi Weiss-Fischmann

Posted 10:05 AM, March 18, 2019, by

The Co-founder of OPI Suzi Weiss-Fischmann joined us live to talk about her new book “I’m Not Really A Waitress: How One Woman Took Over the Beauty Industry One Color at a Time” The book is available on amazon you can also go to her website or follow Suzi or OPI on social media.

