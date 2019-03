Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Nexstar Media Group Inc. CEO Perry A. Sook and Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. President Timothy C. Busch were welcomed to KTLA on Monday as part of a tour of Tribune Media's 42 television stations. Texas-based Nexstar Media Group is in the process of acquiring Chicago-based Tribune, which owns KTLA; the merger must still be approved by the Federal Communications Commission. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 18, 2019.