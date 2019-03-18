KTLA Is Changing Frequencies at Noon Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

L.A. County Undersheriff Steps Down After 3 Months; Asst. Sheriff Appointed 2nd-in-Command

Posted 2:21 PM, March 18, 2019, by
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, left, places a pin on the collar of Assistant Sheriff Tim Murakami during a ceremony at East Los Angeles College on Dec. 3, 2018. (Credit: Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Ray Leyva, a longtime Los Angeles County sheriff’s official who came back from retirement to serve as Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s second-in-command, is stepping down a little more than three months into the new sheriff’s term, a department spokeswoman said.

Assistant Sheriff Tim Murakami will replace Leyva immediately and assume the role of undersheriff, said the spokeswoman, Nicole Nishida.

“Sheriff Villanueva would like to thank Mr. Leyva for serving this organization through our transition phase,” the sheriff’s chief-of-staff, Lawrence Del Mese, wrote in an email reviewed by The Times.

The email was sent Monday morning to captains, commanders and chiefs.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

