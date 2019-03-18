× L.A. County Undersheriff Steps Down After 3 Months; Asst. Sheriff Appointed 2nd-in-Command

Ray Leyva, a longtime Los Angeles County sheriff’s official who came back from retirement to serve as Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s second-in-command, is stepping down a little more than three months into the new sheriff’s term, a department spokeswoman said.

Assistant Sheriff Tim Murakami will replace Leyva immediately and assume the role of undersheriff, said the spokeswoman, Nicole Nishida.

“Sheriff Villanueva would like to thank Mr. Leyva for serving this organization through our transition phase,” the sheriff’s chief-of-staff, Lawrence Del Mese, wrote in an email reviewed by The Times.

The email was sent Monday morning to captains, commanders and chiefs.

