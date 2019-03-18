L.A. Marathon ‘Running for a Reason’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Pasadena with members of one of the official L.A. Marathon teams “running for a reason” at 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon, Sunday, March 24th, 2019.

Cesar Briones is one of the charity L.A. Marathon team members running to raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of founder, the late actor, TV producer Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.

To donate to help Cesar Briones with his effort to raise $2,500.00 by Sunday, March 24th, 2019 for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, please go to the following link.

For more information about the 2019 Skechers Performance Los Angeles Marathon official charities, please take a look at the website.

And, remember KTLA is your OFFICIAL SKECHERS PERFORMANCE LOS ANGELES MARATHON STATION. Our Sunday, March 24th live broadcast begins at 6am. (ktla.com)

If you have questions, please feel free to call Gayle Anderson at 323-460-5732 or e-mail Gayle at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com