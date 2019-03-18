Long Beach Man Convicted in Sexual Assault of 13 Sex Workers Sentenced to 30 Years to Life in Prison

A Long Beach man could spend the rest of his life behind bars for sexually assaulting more than a dozen women between 2014 and 2018, officials announced Monday.

A judge sentenced 36-year-old Ferdinand Ervin Flowers 30 years to life in state prison after he was convicted for sexually assaulting 13 victims, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office.

Flowers pleaded no contest to two felony counts each of forcible oral copulation and assault with intent to commit forcible oral copulation in September 2018. He admitted to using a handgun and agreed to pay restitution for all the victims, prosecutors said.

The man targeted prostitutes across Los Angeles from Jan. 30, 2014 until Jan. 12, 2018, when officers said they arrested Flowers after seeing him in an industrial part of Carson.

Flowers, who worked as a security guard, dropped off his victims at that location, authorities said at the time.

The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department previously described him as an armed “sexual predator” whose victims included a 15-year-old. However, according to prosecutors, he was only convicted for crimes he committed against 13 women.