× Man Fatally Shot at End of Standoff in Palmdale Identified

Authorities on Monday released the identity of a 49-year-old Palmdale man who was shot and killed by deputies Sunday at the end of a nearly eight-hour standoff at his mobile home.

Timothy John Beckwith died at the scene of the barricade situation and shooting in the 4000 block of Karling Place, Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said.

Deputies were seeking him on a warrant stemming from an assault case when they found him at his mobile home about 9:15 p.m. on Saturday, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

Beckwith pointed a gun at deputies, prompting them to open fire, she said. The suspect then barricaded himself inside his mobile home. It was not known whether he was struck by the initial volley of gunfire.

He continued threatening deputies as a SWAT team and crisis negotiators took over the scene and tried to persuade Beckwith to surrender, according to Navarro-Suarez.

He emerged from the home after deputies threw a “diversionary device” into the trailer, the deputy said. Deputies shot at Beckwith a second time.

Deputies made their way into the home a short time later and found Beckwith dead from gunshot wounds, officials said.

Further details regarding the encounter were not available.

Beckwith was on felony probation stemming from a 2018 conviction for assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records. The crime took place in 2016.

Beckwith pleaded no contest to the charge and received a seven-year prison term along with 53 days in county jail, five years of formal probation and 30 days of community service, records show.

He was released from custody in May of 2018, according to Los Angeles County booking records.

County probation officials obtained a warrant for Beckwith’s arrest on March 12, four days before the standoff and shooting, court records show

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau are spearheading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.