× Man Riding Personal Electric Scooter Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash in Santa Monica; Driver Sought

A hit-and-run driver fatally struck a man riding his personal electric scooter on Third Street in Santa Monica, officials said Monday.

The incident happened Friday around 8:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of Third Street, a residential area blocks away from the beach and south of the Third Street Promenade, according to Santa Monica police.

Responding officers arrived to paramedics treating the 41-year-old victim, who had sustained significant head and body trauma, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he soon succumbed to his injuries.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was riding his scooter southbound on Third Street when he fell on the roadway, according to investigators. What appeared to be an off-white or tan four-door sedan, also southbound, subsequently struck the man, police said.

The male driver stopped and got out of his vehicle but fled the scene before first responders arrived, authorities said.

The car is possibly an older model Toyota Camry with damage to the front passenger’s side, Santa Monica police said.

Detectives described the driver as a 30- to 40-year-old white man about 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a shaved head or short hair. He was wearing prescription glasses and appeared to have a medium build, police said.

Authorities described the victim’s vehicle as a “City Hopper,” a motorized scooter made by the company Bike Rassine.

There was no video of the incident available, Lt. Saul Rodriguez told KTLA.

Anyone with information can call investigator Scott Pace at 310-458-8954 or the Santa Monica Police Department at 310-458-8495.