‘Poppy Nightmare’: Lake Elsinore Ends Access to Walker Canyon After Super Bloom Attracts ‘Disneyland Size Crowd’

Calling it a "poppy nightmare," Lake Elsinore officials announced on Sunday that they were ending access to Walker Canyon after "Disneyland size crowds" descended on the poppy fields over the weekend to view the stunning super bloom, creating traffic jams and chaos in the area.

"The situation has escalated beyond our available resources. No additional shuttles or visitors will be allowed into Walker Canyon," the city announced on a Facebook post. "This weekend has been unbearable Lake Elsinore."

The shutdown of the Walker Canyon poppy fields was announced about 5 p.m., about roughly 30 minutes before the last shuttle was scheduled to leave for the day.

Some visitors had lined up since 5:30 a.m.; by 10:30 a.m., the wait time to board the shuttle bus reached 90 minutes.

Traffic issues eventually forced the closure of the Lake Street and Nichols ramps from the 15 Freeway, which was congested south of Corona for at least part of the day.

"The freeway is not moving and Central [Avenue] is a mess," the city tweeted in the afternoon.

Some 50,000 visitors flocked to the brightly-colored poppy fields over the weekend, said Lake Elsinore Mayor Steve Manos. The figure was about twice the number as the previous weekend.

Lake Elsinore had brought out all available resources to deal with the overwhelming number of visitors, even reaching out to neighboring city and county agencies for help with crowd control. Some employees, the city noted, had worked 12 hour days for one week straight.

But even that was not enough.

"Our small City can not sustain crowds of this magnitude - our City is not made for Disneyland size crowds," officials said on Lake Elsinore's Facebook page.

Record-breaking rainfall that has drenched the Southland this winter has led to super blooms in Riverside County and elsewhere, bringing unusually high amounts of traffic to many areas as visitors try to see the spectacular sight in person.

The issues facing Walker Canyon will likely persist as long as the poppies cover the hillsides. Now the city is trying to figure out a solution to avoid the problems that plagued the area this past weekend.

"We will evaluate all options this week including ways to shut this down," a Facebook post on the city's page read. "We know it has been miserable and has caused unnecessary hardships for our entire community."