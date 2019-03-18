× Powerball Jackpot Climbs to Estimated $550 Million Ahead of Next Drawing on Wednesday

One of the largest jackpots in Powerball history — an estimated $550 million — will be up for grabs in the next drawing on Wednesday.

The grand prize climbed above the half-billion dollar mark after no winning ticket matched all six number in Saturday’s draw, according to a news release on Powerball website.

The winner numbers in that drawing were 30, 34, 39, 53, 67, and the Powerball 11.

Two tickets purchased in New Jersey and Pennsylvania matched all five white balls and are worth $1 million, according to the release. One ticket sold in North Dakota also matched five numbers but was worth $2 million because it included the Power Play option, which costs $1 extra.

In California, five tickets matched four white balls plus the Powerball to win prizes worth more than $24,000, according to the state lottery.

At $550 million, the current jackpot would be the eighth largest for Powerball, according to the release. A single winner would have the option to take a $335 million lump sum payout.

So far, there hasn’t been a grand prize winner in Powerball this year.

The jackpot was last won on Dec. 26 by 56-year-old David Johnson of Brooklyn, who was awarded the second-largest prize in New York Lottery history: $298.3 million.

Johnson opted to take the single lump sum payment of about $180 million, according to the lottery.

There have been 23 drawings since his big win.

Powerball is played in 44 states, plus Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets cost $2 apiece.

The next drawing will take place on Wednesday at 7:59 p.m. PT.