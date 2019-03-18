× Super Worm Moon — the Final Supermoon of 2019 — to Arrive With Spring on Wednesday

The final supermoon of the year is coming this week and it’s happening just a short time after the official start of spring.

Spring begins this Wednesday at 2:58 p.m. PDT.

The supermoon — this one is called the Super Worm Moon– will happen at 6:43 p.m. PDT — several hours after the official start of spring, according to KTLA sister station WJW in Cleveland.

Space.com reports that for people on the U.S. East Coast, the moon will rise about 20 minutes before sunset, by 7 p.m. local time, and the moon will set the next morning at around 7:30 a.m.

The supermoon comes a day after the moon reaches perigree, the closest point to Earth, making the full moon a supermoon, which makes it appear slightly about 10 percent larger than the full moon usually does.

It appears especially bright when viewed through a small telescope or binoculars.

The Worm Moon reportedly got its name due to the ground beginning to thaw and earthworms reappearing, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

AccuWeather reports the next supermoon isn’t set to rise until Feb. 9, 2020.