Suspect Arrested in Connection With 2 Ventura Armed Robberies

Posted 4:31 PM, March 18, 2019, by
A pair of handcuffs is shown in a file image. (Credit: Moment via Getty Images)

Police arrested a man Monday who they say carried out two armed robberies in Ventura in recent months.

Jonathan Sabalza, 23, was taken into custody shortly after 6 a.m. at an apartment in the 6300 block of Whippoorwil Street, according to the Ventura County Police Department.

He’s accused of robbing a Circle K store at 3506 E. Main Street on March 3, as well as a Chevron station at 3477 Telegraph Road on Jan. 30, authorities said.

“After a brief standoff, the suspect came out fo the apartment and was arrested,” police said in a written statement. “During a subsequent search, the handgun used in both robberies was located.”

Sabalza has two pending criminal cases for allegations of evading police, hit-and-run and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to a 2017 conviction for resisting arrest, police said.

Information regarding Sabalza’s bail and initial court date was not available Monday afternoon.

