Trash Truck Catches Fire, Crashes Into Front Yard of Monterey Park Home

A trash truck caught fire before rolling down a hill and crashing into the front yard of a home in Monterey Park Monday morning.

The incident was reported about 10:40 a.m. near the intersection of South Abajo Drive and West Verde Vista Drive, according to Verdugo Fire Communications.

The truck was engulfed in flames and stopped on the road, before it rolled down a hill, hit a car parked on the street and crashed into the front yard of a home, video shot by Max Palomera shows.

Firefighters were already at the scene dealing with the blaze when the truck continued moving, the video shows.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the truck stopped just feet ahead of the front door of the home.

The truck, yard and streets around the scene appeared charred from the flames.

The fire was eventually knocked down and firefighters at the scene were going through the contents of the truck to make sure the blaze was fully extinguished, aerial video showed. The truck appeared to be carrying tree trimmings and other vegetation.

It is unclear what caused the fire or if anyone is injured.

The home did not appear to have sustained much damage, other than the remnants of the crash on the yard.