Water Main Break Leaves Some Chino Hills Residents Without Vehicle Access to Homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Dozens of residents are without vehicle access to their home after a water main ruptured in Chino Hills Sunday afternoon.

The 16-inch water main burst around noon in the 1700 block of Rancho Hills Road.

A river of water was sent onto the street above, where sections of the roadway had crumbled and buckled by Monday morning.

Officials are even more concerned about the water flowing beneath the street, which has compromised a 2,000 to 3,000 foot section of Rancho Hills Drive, the Chino Valley Fire District posted on its Facebook page Sunday.

Area residents were asked to shelter in place Sunday until crews got the water turned off.

Rancho Hills Road was closed up to the intersection of Ranch Creek Lane, the Fire District stated.

There was no word on when the road would reopen.