Booking Photo Released of Mother of Girl Found Dead in Duffel Bag in Hacienda Heights as Police Ask for More Information

While asking for additional information on the case, police on Tuesday released a booking photo of a mother who was arrested on suspicion of killing her 9-year-old daughter whose body was found in a duffel bag at the bottom of an embankment in Hacienda Heights.

Taquesta Graham, 28, was booked Monday on Murder charges in the killing of Trinity Love Jones. Her boyfriend, Emiel Lamar Hunt, 38, was charged with murder on March 12 in connection with the killing, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The mother had been held on an unrelated warrant as detectives investigated her involvement with the killing, officials said.

Graham and Hunt were detained at a border crossing in Texas on March 8, and the mother had been in custody ever since, according to authorities.

Hunt served more than a decade in prison after being convicted of abusing his own son in San Diego County in 2005, sheriff’s Detective Marc Boisvert said.

Workers discovered the child’s body down the side of an embankment along Hacienda Boulevard, south of Colima Road on March 5, authorities said.

The death was ruled a homicide, and detectives said it appeared Jones was killed on March 1.

Authorities did not provide specific information on on how Jones died.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office was reviewing the case.

Charges were expected to be filed Wednesday morning. Graham’s arraignment was scheduled for the same day at a Pomona court.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call the Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.