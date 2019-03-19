Candidate for L.A. City Council Sues to Stop Former Ethics Commissioner From Running

A West Hills man running for a spot on the Los Angeles City Council is suing the city to remove one of his opponents from the ballot, claiming that she is legally barred from running under “revolving door” rules.

Frank Ferry, an attorney and educator who formerly served on the Santa Clarita City Council, argued in his suit that Serena Oberstein cannot run for the seat because she recently served on the city Ethics Commission.

Under the city charter, ethics commissioners cannot seek election for two years after their terms to any city office “concerning which the commission has made a decision” while they served.

Oberstein stepped down from the Ethics Commission in November to run in a council district that includes the northwestern San Fernando Valley neighborhoods of Granada Hills, Chatsworth and Porter Ranch. Sixteen people, including Oberstein, have qualified to run in a June special election to fill the seat vacated by Mitchell Englander.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.