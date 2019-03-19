KTLA Is Changing Frequencies at Noon Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Driver Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Crashes Through Wall of La Mirada Gym

Posted 5:38 AM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41AM, March 19, 2019

A driver who crashed a stolen vehicle through a gym in La Mirada has been taken into custody Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies initially responded to a call of a vehicle into a building, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated on Twitter just after 3:15 a.m.

An image posted by the Sheriff’s Department showed a car surrounded by debris and exercise equipment after it had smashed through the wall of a gym.

The driver was not initially found with the vehicle but was later located and arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department later tweeted.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was described as a hit-and-run.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

