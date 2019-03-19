Driver Arrested After Stolen Vehicle Crashes Through Wall of La Mirada Gym

A driver who crashed a stolen vehicle through a gym in La Mirada has been taken into custody Tuesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies initially responded to a call of a vehicle into a building, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated on Twitter just after 3:15 a.m.

Deputies responded to a call of a vehicle into a building in the city of La Mirada. No injuries reported. Investigation ongoing. #LaMirada#WhileYouSlept pic.twitter.com/mxCGDoZ6mL — LASD Norwalk Station (@NorwalkLASD) March 19, 2019

An image posted by the Sheriff’s Department showed a car surrounded by debris and exercise equipment after it had smashed through the wall of a gym.

The driver was not initially found with the vehicle but was later located and arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle, the Sheriff’s Department later tweeted.

No injuries were reported in the incident, which was described as a hit-and-run.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.