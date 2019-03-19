KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Filmmaker David Lynch to Offer Online MasterClass on Creativity

Posted 11:25 AM, March 19, 2019, by
David Lynch walks the red carpet during the 12th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on Nov. 4, 2017 in Rome. (Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

David Lynch walks the red carpet during the 12th Rome Film Fest at Auditorium Parco Della Musica on Nov. 4, 2017 in Rome. (Credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

According to filmmaker David Lynch, all it takes are 70 ideas to make a feature film.

The visionary mind behind “Blue Velvet,” ”Mulholland Drive” and “Twin Peaks” is imparting this and other wisdom, like never giving up final cut, in a new MasterClass on creativity and filmmaking that’s available now for enrollment online.

Lynch joins an esteemed lot of MasterClass instructors from Martin Scorsese to Spike Lee. Prices range from $90 for one class to $180 for unlimited access.

In his class, Lynch talks about the value of daydreaming for catching ideas. He also extols the importance of studying classic films and why he doesn’t like rules.

Lynch says he was drawn to the idea that a MasterClass could make a difference to new filmmakers.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.