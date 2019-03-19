‘I Failed Him Too:’ Grandfather of Noah McIntosh Says He Reported Abuse Before Boy’s Disappearance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search continues for 8-year-old Corona boy Noah McIntosh, who was last seen about 3 weeks ago. While investigators are still handling this as a missing person case, Noah's grandfather believes this is a case of murder.

"I just can't get Noah off my mind, and the things that I think about, it just tears us apart," Douglas Godfrey said, breaking into tears.

Tuesday, detectives searched a hillside along Squaw Mountain Road, and Monday night they brought in a plumber as they searched Noah's father's apartment.

Douglas said he raised Noah for most of his life, until about a year and a half ago, when Noah's biological father, Bryce McIntosh convinced Noah's mother, Jill Godfrey to let Noah and his sister to come live at Bryce's apartment in Corona.

The mother apparently ended up living in her car in the apartment's parking lot. Investigators said when she didn't to see Noah for several weeks, she asked police last Tuesday to do a welfare check. Police found the sister, but not Noah.

Investigators said they found enough evidence inside the apartment to arrest both Bryce and Jill for felony child abuse.

"My daughter didn't do anything wrong, but she didn't do anything," Douglas said.

Douglas said he knew Bryce was abusing Noah because the boy told him about it. Douglas said one time Noah said Bryce made him take chocolate laxatives, and then sit in his feces all day.

Douglas said he reported it, but that Child Protective Services told him they found no evidence and closed their investigation.

"A lot of people failed us, and I'm gonna put myself right there with them. I failed him too," Douglas said.

Douglas is convinced that Bryce murdered little Noah. He thinks that Bryce might have found out that Douglas was planning to take both kids and move to another state.

"Noah is missing, and he didn't report it, and he can't tell you where Noah is at, or how, I don't even know what he has said, if he's even said anything at all, like has anybody said to him, 'where'd Noah go?'"

Authorities said Bryce has been uncooperative and said little since his arrest. He's being held on a $1 million bail. Jill is held on a $500,000 bail.