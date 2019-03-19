KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Interior Dept. Offering Up to $1,000 to People Who Adopt Wild Horses

Posted 1:41 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:52PM, March 19, 2019
Wild horses roam in Modoc National Forest near the city of Alturas in Northern California in this undated image. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Wild horses roam in Modoc National Forest near the city of Alturas in Northern California in this undated image. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The federal government is offering up to $1,000 to people who adopt untrained equines.

The Bureau of Land Management promoted its Wild Horse and Burro Adoption Incentive Program with a tweet on Monday.

“The goal of the program is to reduce BLM’s recurring costs to care for unadopted and untrained wild horses and burros while helping to enable the BLM to confront a growing over-population of wild horses and burros on fragile public rangelands,” the agency said in a statement.

Late last year, federal officials in Northern California began rounding up 1,000 wild horses to be put up for sale and adoption. The U.S. Forest Service said the Devil’s Garden Plateau near the Oregon border had exceeded the limit for how many horses it could hold.

The agency built a new corral northwest of Reno, paving the way for the death of wild horses sold for as little as $1 each to buyers who might send them to slaughterhouses.

Wild horses roam in Modoc National Forest near the city of Alturas in Northern California in this undated image. (Credit: Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Related Story
U.S. Forest Service Builds Pen for Wild Horses in NorCal, a Move That Could Pave Way for Their Slaughter

Under the BLM’s program, those who adopt a wild horse or burro will be eligible to receive $500 within two months for the adoption and another $500 within the same time period for the titling of the animal.

A $25 fee will be applied at the time of the adoption, BLM said.

Those interested in Southern California can visit BLM’s online database or contact the Sundance Ranch in Redlands or the Ridgecrest Regional Wild Horse and Burro Corrals in Kern County.

The Back Country Horsemen of California Rendezvous will hold an adoption and sale event in Norco on March 30 and 31.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.