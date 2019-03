Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jesse Gomez, a longtime member of the KTLA family, has passed away at the age of 66.

He served as a broadcast operations manager at the station for 28 years. Jesse is survived by his wife of 44 years, Concha, his sons Dustin and Danny, and 6-month-old granddaughter Ellyae.

KTLA's Sam Rubin paid tribute to Jesse on the KTLA 5 Morning News on March 19, 2019.