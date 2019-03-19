Key Shortcut for Commuters in La Habra Heights Shut Down for a Year Due to Landslide Risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A key shortcut for commuters connecting north Orange County to the San Gabriel Valley has been shut down indefinitely due to a landslide. The excessive rain the region has gotten this year caused a section of the road to drop about 8 inches, inspectors say.

Hacienda Boulevard is now shut down between Skyline Drive and Canada Sombre in La Habra Heights. There is no guaranteed time frame for when it will reopen, but officials are saying it will be at least a year.

People who use this road regularly say it’s going to have a huge impact on traffic. Many said they didn’t realize that the closure would last so long. They’ve been driving up to the roadblock to check again, only to have to turn around.