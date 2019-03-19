Key Shortcut for Commuters in La Habra Heights Shut Down for a Year Due to Landslide Risk

A key shortcut for commuters connecting north Orange County to the San Gabriel Valley has been shut down indefinitely due to a landslide. The excessive rain the region has gotten this year caused a section of the road to drop about 8 inches, inspectors say.
Hacienda Boulevard is now shut down between Skyline Drive and Canada Sombre in La Habra Heights. There is no guaranteed time frame for when it will reopen, but officials are saying it will be at least a year.
People who use this road regularly say it’s going to have a huge impact on traffic. Many said they didn’t realize that the closure would last so long. They’ve been driving up to the roadblock to check again, only to have to turn around.
Our KTLA 5 News crew watched as drivers made U-turn after U-turn. A stretch of Hacienda Road between Skyline Drive and Canada Sombre in La Habra Heights will be closed until March 2020.
Hacienda Road is heavily traveled. It connects Hacienda Heights to Orange County.
An estimated 30,000 motorists use this road daily. Officials received a geotechnical report that stated there’s a landslide risk in the area due to recent weather. According to Whittier Daily News, it could cost millions to fix and that could wipe out city reserves. The city is trying to get help from federal, state, and L.A. County governments.
There are multiple signs in the area notifying drivers. An emergency alert was also posted to the city's website, but many are finding out by pulling up to the roadblock, adding extra time to their drive.
The closure started March 5, right around the same time a girl’s body was found in a duffel bag on a trail off this road. It was temporarily blocked for the investigation, but this lengthier closure is due to weather conditions.