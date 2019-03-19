LAX Gets Rare Super Bloom of Wildflowers Next to Runways

Travelers going through Los Angeles International Airport can expect to be treated to a spectacular but rare sight upon takeoff or landing: a super bloom.

The large expanse of wildflowers recently began blooming across the airfield complex, with the highest concentration located on the north side between runways 24L and 24R, LAX officials said in a news release on Monday.

The fields of flowers extend nearly 11,000 feet, about the length of those two runways, according to the release.

LAX officials said the rare super bloom is the result of recent heavy rains in the region.

The wet weather that has drenched the region this winter is also responsible for bringing scores of wildflowers to other parts of the Southland just ahead of spring.

In Lake Elsinore, which is about 60 miles southeast of L.A., a super bloom of bright orange and golden-colored poppies in Walker Canyon attracted so many visitors over the weekend the city had to end access to the area late Sunday afternoon.

The poppy fields were reopened on Monday morning, however, with city officials noting they would work on another plan and new options ahead of an expected influx of crowds for the coming weekend.