× Man Found Fatally Shot in East Los Angeles; Gunman Sought

Authorities are searching for whoever fatally shot a man in the East Los Angeles area early Tuesday morning.

The incident was reported about 12:45 a.m. in the 6100 block of Whittier Boulevard, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Arriving deputies discovered a Hispanic man, believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, suffering from what appeared to be multiple gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators do not have a suspect or vehicle description and did not find a weapon at the scene.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.