× Maryland Police Say They Unmasked Unicorn-Costumed Robbery Suspect

The robbery suspect wore a unicorn costume, and police in Maryland say he has been unmasked.

News outlets report that Baltimore County police say 28-year-old Jacob William Rogge donned a pink-and-white unicorn costume and smashed a convenience store register with a crowbar Saturday. Police say 27-year-old Joseph Philip Svezzese drove Rogge, who fled with cash and cigarettes from High’s Dairy Store.

The pair’s car crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed into mailboxes, a utility pole, shrubbery and a boulder, which sent the car back across the road until it hit a tree. Both men were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Svezzese was treated and released, but Rogge remains hospitalized in serious condition. Court records didn’t list lawyers for them.

Police say a discarded unicorn costume was later found in bushes

#BCoPD Robbery Unit has released a surveillance video image of the suspect wearing the unicorn costume in the High's armed robbery, along with a photograph of the discarded costume where police collected it as evidence. Read details here: https://t.co/wV9xNnUHYb ^JzP pic.twitter.com/loV15SWu0r — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) March 19, 2019