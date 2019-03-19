× Mike Trout, Angels Close to Finalizing 12-Year Contract Extension Worth Record $430 Million

The Angels on Tuesday morning were nearing an agreement to lock down Mike Trout with a long-term contract that would keep him in Anaheim through 2030, according to a source familiar with the negotiations but unauthorized to comment publicly.

The deal is reportedly worth $430 million over 12 years, the biggest contract in sports history. It would net the two-time American League MVP more money than even Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper, who earlier in March signed a $330-million, 13-year contract — a deal that was the most lucrative in baseball history.

Trout, who is still searching for his first playoff victory in Anaheim, has been the subject of speculation for months now. A native of Millville, N.J., he was tied to the Phillies even before Harper signed there. The rumors ramped up when Harper signed, however, as Harper himself said on multiple occasions he’d do what he could to lure Trout back to the East Coast. He told a Philadelphia radio station, “If you don’t think I’m gonna call Mike Trout to come to Philly in 2020, you’re crazy.”

Though Trout recently built a house in Millville and is an avid fan of Philadelphia’s football (Eagles) and basketball (76ers) teams, he has grown to enjoy living in Southern California, probably more so than most people realize.

