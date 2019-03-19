× New Long-Term Parking Lot to Open at LAX, Replacing Lot C

Say so long to Lot C, the cheap but often packed long-term parking facility at LAX. The large lot will close to new customers April 1. Those already parked there at the time will have till April 19 to remove their vehicles.

In its place, meet Lot E, a new long-term lot that opens March 28. As with C, parking there will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

The new lot means many more long-term economy spaces. Lot C had dwindled to 800 spaces. The new lot will hold 2,000 vehicles initially and 2,700 when fully open in mid-June.

The new Lot E, at 5455 W. 111th St., near the Proud Bird Food Bazaar and Events Center, is farther from the terminal loop than was Lot C, which is closing for construction for the new people-mover and for employee parking.

More long-term parking is on the way at #LAX. Economy Lot E officially opens Thursday, March 28, at 5545 W. 111th St., near the 105 and 405 freeways. Still $12 per day, with frequent free shuttles to and from the airport. #FlyLAX pic.twitter.com/hF5OgNG8s2 — LAX Airport (@flyLAXairport) March 18, 2019

