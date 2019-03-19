× Officers Violated LAPD Policy in Fatal Shooting of Man With Knife at Baldwin Hills Mall: Police Commission

The man ran through the Baldwin Hills Crenshaw shopping mall, armed with a foot-long kitchen knife.

It was a Tuesday evening, and the mall was crowded with shoppers.

When he wouldn’t drop the knife, two Los Angeles police officers began shooting at the man. After he fell to the ground and tried to get up, still gripping the knife, each officer sent one more bullet his way.

On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Police Commission ruled that the last round fired by each officer in the fatal shooting of Grechario Mack on April 10 violated department policy to use deadly force only when protecting oneself or others from imminent injury or death.

