Pilot Killed in Plane Crash in Riverside Neighborhood Identified as 79-Year-Old O.C. Man

Authorities identified the pilot killed when a plane crashed into a residential area in Riverside as a 79-year-old Orange County man, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office said Tuesday.

Melvyn Caffey died Saturday after a twin-engine Beechcraft BE50 he was piloting crashed on the 10500 block of Robinson Avenue near Norwood Avenue in the La Sierra area at around 11:50 p.m., according to the Riverside police and fire departments.

Shortly before the crash, the pilot made a distress call to the Riverside Municipal Airport tower about engine trouble, fire officials said at the time, adding that there was was very little time between when the call came out and when the plane crash was reported.

Witnesses reported seeing the plane nose-diving into a home’s yard.

Four people were inside the home, but there were no injuries reported, officials said.

The home’s patio, fence and a tree in the yard sustained minor damages in the crash, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

No further information was available on what led to the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were investigating the incident.