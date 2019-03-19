Plumber Joins Investigators in Search for Evidence at Missing 8-Year-Old Boy’s Corona Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators searching for evidence in the weekslong disappearance of an 8-year-old boy in Corona returned to the child’s home with a plumber on Tuesday.

Authorities did not say why they brought the plumber or what it was they were looking for in the home.

Noah McIntosh, who lived at the Encanto Apartment Homes in the 4500 block of Temescal Canyon Road, was last seen about three weeks ago.

McIntosh was never reported missing in that time and his disappearance was only brought to the attention of authorities last week when police were called and asked to do a welfare check on the boy.

The boy’s mother, Jillian Godfrey, was the one who called police because McIntosh’s father, Bryce McIntosh, would not allow her to see him, according to her parents.

Authorities entered the home after getting a search warrant but were unable to locate Noah McIntosh.

Bryce McIntosh and Godfrey were both arrested on suspicion of child cruelty linked to an incident that occurred in February.

Authorities have not given any details about what happened in that incident.