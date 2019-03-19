KTLA Changed Frequencies Monday, March 18 – You May Need to Rescan Your TV

Plumber Joins Investigators in Search for Evidence at Missing 8-Year-Old Boy’s Corona Home

Posted 9:27 AM, March 19, 2019, by and , Updated at 09:38AM, March 19, 2019

Investigators searching for evidence in the weekslong disappearance of an 8-year-old boy in Corona returned to the child’s home with a plumber on Tuesday.

Noah McIntosh is seen in a photo provided by relatives.

Noah McIntosh is seen in a photo provided by relatives.

Authorities did not say why they brought the plumber or what it was they were looking for in the home.

Noah McIntosh, who lived at the Encanto Apartment Homes in the 4500 block of Temescal Canyon Road, was last seen about three weeks ago.

McIntosh was never reported missing in that time and his disappearance was only brought to the attention of authorities last week when police were called and asked to do a welfare check on the boy.

Corona police released these photos of Bryce McIntosh, left, and Jillian Godfrey, right.

Corona police released these photos of Bryce McIntosh, left, and Jillian Godfrey, right.

The boy’s mother, Jillian Godfrey, was the one who called police because McIntosh’s father, Bryce McIntosh, would not allow her to see him, according to her parents.

Authorities entered the home after getting a search warrant but were unable to locate Noah McIntosh.

Bryce McIntosh and Godfrey were both arrested on suspicion of child cruelty linked to an incident that occurred in February.

Authorities have not given any details about what happened in that incident.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.