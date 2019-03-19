Police Seek Info on Circumstances Surrounding Death of 28-Year-Old Man Found in Seal Beach Flood Control Channel

Authorities on Tuesday identified a man found dead last week in a flood control channel in Seal Beach and said they are looking to speak with anyone who may have seen him in the month before his death.

A construction worker found 28-year-old Brandon Atchley’s dead body at the base of the channel near the corner of Bolsa Chica Street and Edinger Avenue around 1:40 p.m. last Thursday, Seal Beach police said in a news release.

The location is at the southeast corner of Seal Beach city limits, on the border with Huntington Beach.

Atchley’s cause of death has yet to be determined and it’s still unclear whether foul play was involved, officials said.

Investigators are seeking information from anyone who was in contact with Atchley between Feb. 11 and March 14, or who may otherwise have information on what led up to the man’s death.

The 28-year-old’s last known residence was in Yorba Linda, and he frequented the Garden Grove and Anaheim areas, police said.

Detectives describe him as a white man measuring 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 213 pounds. He had brown hair, brown eyes and a goatee.

Anyone with information on the investigation can contact Detective Jeff Gibson at 562-799-4100, ext. 1109.